Detra Farries booked into El Paso County Jail on parole violation

EL PASO COUNTY — A woman who was convicted of dragging a tow truck driver to his death in 2011 is back in the El Paso County jail for violating her parole.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Detra Farries was booked into the jail Nov. 9th.

Detra Farries was granted parole in 2021 after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in April 2012. Farries was convicted of several charges related to Allen Rose's death including felony manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Rose Family Tow-truck driver Allen Rose was dragged to his death by Detra Farries while he was working to haul away her SUV in 2011.

Details of how Farries violated parole have not been released. News5 has submitted a records request to learn more details of the parole violation.

Both the Department of Corrections and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News5 that Farries is in jail on a parole hold. The Sheriff's office says parole holds happen when someone has violated the terms of their parole or probation.

As previously reported by News5, tow truck driver Allen Rose was connecting Farries' SUV to his tow truck when she got inside the SUV and drove away. Rose was snagged by the tow line and dragged for more than a mile from the apartment complex at Murray and Platte Ave in Colorado Springs.

His widow, Dawn Rose, worked tirelessly after his death with Colorado lawmakers on the Allen Rose Tow-truck Safety Act. The law made it illegal to enter a vehicle in the process of being towed or to remove a sign placed on a vehicle left to inform a tow is in progress. It was passed unanimously at the end of the 2011 General Assembly.

In 2019, a Corrections Committee met for a second time to vote on whether to keep Detra Farries in jail, rather than grant her early release to a halfway house. The 18-member Community Corrections Committee had previously approved Farries's early release, but Allen's widow says she was not notified of the meeting. In the second vote, her release was denied.

KOAA Tow-truck driver Allen Rose was dragged to his death in 2011 when Detra Farries drove off in a vehicle he was working to haul away.

