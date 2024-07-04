Department of Local Affairs spends $30 million of Temporary Rental Assistance funding

COLORADO — On Wednesday, the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Division of Housing announced they spent all $30 million of the Temporary Rental Assistance (TRAG) funding.

DOLA says they have served around 47,000 households across all 64 counties in Colorado since 2021, including the latest figures of households supported by TRAG and Emergency Rental Assistance funding.

They also say they have supported almost 4,000 households through TRAG funding and around 2,000 households through Emergency Rental Assistance this calendar year.

DOLA says now that the TRAG initiative has been spent, they will be spending the one-time Federal ERA funds.

