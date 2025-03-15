Department of Education investigating UCCS for accusations of discrimination

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Education is investigating the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and several other colleges across the country.

The investigations center on accusations of racial preferences and discrimination. This comes one month after a memo issued by the department warned schools their federal funding would be in jeopardy over what was described as "race-based preferences" in any aspect of student life.

Many of the new investigations are focused on the college's partnership with The PhD Project, a non-profit that helps students from minority groups earn advanced degrees.

In a statement to News5, UCCS acknowledged using a recruiting platform hosted by The PhD Project. You can read the statement below:

"Our campus was notified late Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education is investigating a complaint regarding our College of Business’ use of a faculty recruiting platform, hosted by The PhD Project. At this point, we believe we have only used this platform to advertise open faculty positions, one tool of many our college uses to recruit qualified faculty. Like universities across the country, we use various platforms to seek and recruit the best teaching and research talent for our students. We are in the process of gathering additional information about this complaint and will comply with the request from the department in a timely manner. We want to say clearly, however, that UCCS does not discriminate in its recruitment or hiring practices." UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet

