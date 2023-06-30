Denver police seeking information after dead horse found tied to telephone pole

DENVER — Denver police are seeking information after a deceased horse was found tied to a telephone pole in far northeast Denver.

The Denver Police Department released a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin on Wednesday asking for any information on the case.

Officers with Denver Animal Protection responded to the 7200 block of Hudson Mile Road — east of the Denver International Airport — on June 23, where they found a deceased horse tied by the leg to a telephone pole.

Denver Police Department

DPD said the horse was a brown and white gelding. It's not clear how it died.

Officers are now asking the public for help identifying who owned the horse and who left it tied to the telephone pole.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.