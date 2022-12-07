Denver police investigating reports of unconfirmed threat at Northfield High School

DENVER — Denver police are investigating unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at Northfield High School and say as of now, there is no evidence of any threats.

Scott Pribble, director of external communications with Denver Public Schools, said there were reports of shots fired at Northfield High School on Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., he said it sounded like a swatting call.

Swatting is a crime in which a person deceives emergency services by calling in a false threat such as an armed intruder, active shooting or other critical incident.

There is no evidence of an active shooter at Northfield, Pribble said.

Denver police officers are currently going building to building to confirm there is no threat inside the school, said Christine Downs with the Denver Police Department.

Farther south, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday morning that it was aware of a report of an active shooter at the Colorado Springs School on Broadmoor Avenue, but this was also false. There is no threat to the school, police said, and it is being investigated as false reporting. However, officers are still working around the school.

In September, the FBI announced it was working with local law enforcement after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools. All of the threats were unfounded.