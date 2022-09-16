Denver Housing Authority opens affordable housing voucher lottery

DENVER – The Denver Housing Authority's Housing Choice Voucher Lottery for low-income individuals and families who need affordable housing opened at midnight Thursday.

Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing.

According to DHA, entry rules include requiring all applicants to undergo background checks, only one computer entry can be submitted per household and lottery entries are not transferable.

Lottery numbers drawn will be posted at DHA’s website. To enter the lottery, click here.

“Personally, I've been involved in it. I got put in the lottery a few years ago. I think it's great, I think it's wonderful,” said William Bengert, St. Francis Center peer navigator.

St. Francis operates a shelter and day center to help provide services to people in need.

Bengert said he has never won a voucher, but sees the benefit in applying. He spent most of Thursday helping St. Francis clients enter the lottery online.

“We make it real simple and easy for them. We make sure that they have a email address so they can get ahold of them. We make sure all the information is correct,” Bengert said.

One of the clients Bengert helped was Cary Kleiner.

“I don't live anywhere right now. I'm between being on the street, in a field or a couch,” Kleiner said. “For me, it's especially a great opportunity… I hope I get a Section 8 voucher. It's stressful. So there's also like, an emotional wear and tear that just comes from that kind of uncertainty.”

Kleiner said winning the housing lottery would help provide stability in his life.

“I hope I win and can invite my family who live elsewhere into my life in a way that they can feel safer around me,” he said.

Bengert said his clients who have won the housing voucher lottery are able to turn their lives around in a positive way.

“It can build your pride back, it can help you hold your head higher,” Bengert said

Applications for the housing lottery close on Friday at 11:59pm.