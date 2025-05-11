Delivering more than mail to help people in need for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Letter carriers delivered more than mail on Saturday to help out people in need for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

It happens every second Saturday of May.

It's a day when people donate food to mail carriers, and the donations are sent to local food pantries.

News5 went to the Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs as they collected thousands of pounds of donated food earlier tonight.

"You donated to a neighbor you are not going to know, but you know that food that you donate is going to wind up on somebody's table and help a family be successful in the southern part of the state." Nate Springer, Care and Share Food Bank

The United States Postal Service says Stamp Out Hunger Day is the largest one-day food drive in the U.S. and has been going on for more than 30 years.





