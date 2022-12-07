December wildfire risk prompts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY — Multiple fire agencies in El Paso County are putting Stage 1 fire restrictions in place starting Wednesday December 7, 2022.

They want locals to know the wildfire risk is high even though it is December.

“During this time of year, a lot of people are thinking, Oh, the fire danger isn't as bad because it's not as hot out. Well, we also notoriously have very dry winters, we have high winds, we have some of our most destructive wildfires that occurred during the winter months,“ said Jeremy Van der Merwede with Manitou Springs Fire Department.

No-one can regulate the windy dry conditions. The actions of people however, make a big difference.

“There's always those areas that we have no control over or very little control over. So let's focus on the areas that we can control that we can get the help from the general public,” said Van der Merwede.

Stage 1 Restrictions in Manitou Springs are defined as follows:

Open fires and open burning are prohibited, except for fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks; private residential charcoal grills and smokers, wood burning fireplaces (chiminea), or fire pits, provided they have proper fitting screen covers and they are separated by at least 15-feet from structures or other combustible material.

Outdoor smoking of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is prohibited, except that smoking is permitted within 15 feet of a city- approved disposal receptacle at city approved locations. Discarding lighted cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco products outdoors, other than in a city- approved receptacle is also prohibited.

These restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, or to fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Additionally, compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences are not included.

Whenever the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning for this area, Stage 2 burn ban orders will be in effect.

Stage 1 Restrictions in Colorado Springs are defined at this link:

https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions

