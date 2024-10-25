Deceased OneWheel rider identified following deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — On October 10, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified the deceased as 52-year-old Benjamin Fox.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

At this time last year, there were 39 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

In the past 365 days, there have been 52 traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs.

Background:

As we've previously reported, at around 1:49 a.m. on October 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of North Tejon Street and East Platte Avenue for a call of a traffic crash between a motorcycle and electric OneWheel.

Upon arriving on the scene, officer and members of CSFD and AMR provided emergency assistance to the operator of the OneWheel.

The operator of the OneWheel was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several days later, the rider succumbed to his injuries.

