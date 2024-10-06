One hospitalized after crash between motorcycle and electric Onewheel

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of N Tejon St and E Platte Ave for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and an electric Onewheel.

CSPD officers and members of AMR provided emergency medical aid to the driver of the Onewheel before they were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

___





Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.