One hospitalized after crash between motorcycle and electric Onewheel

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of N Tejon St and E Platte Ave for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and an electric Onewheel.
CSPD officers and members of AMR provided emergency medical aid to the driver of the Onewheel before they were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
