Death of woman who was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail under investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was 32 years old and was found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday afternoon. The woman had been in jail for more than one day.

Life-saving measures were initiated by deputies and jail medical personnel. The sheriff's office says she was taken to the hospital with a weak heartbeat and later died.

According to the sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play. Her name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

