Deadly Police Shooting After Two Suspects Drive Through Pueblo Flea Market

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is on the scene of a shooting between police and two suspects at the Pueblo flea market Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of a stolen vehicle around 9 this morning.

They located the vehicle an hour later at the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center on Cambridge Ave and Amherst Ave.

Police say shots were exchanged between the suspects and police. One of the suspects was fatally shot. The other suspect is in custody.

One person was allegedly injured by the stolen vehicle. We do not know their condition at this time.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is on the scene investigating the shooting.

We are working to learn more about this incident.

