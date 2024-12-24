Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs on Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An investigation was underway on Christmas Eve following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they got the call just after 9 a.m. for the crash right outside the Broadmoor World Arena close to Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard. As of 9:10 a.m., there were lane closures in the area.
Early into the investigation police believe the crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle and everyone involved stayed at the scene. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
