Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs on Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An investigation was underway on Christmas Eve following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they got the call just after 9 a.m. for the crash right outside the Broadmoor World Arena close to Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard. As of 9:10 a.m., there were lane closures in the area.

Early into the investigation police believe the crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle and everyone involved stayed at the scene. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.





