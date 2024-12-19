Two dead following early morning crash in Pueblo Thursday, two others in hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says two people are dead following an early morning car crash Thursday.

At about 5 a.m. the Pueblo Police Department posted to social media Pueblo Boulevard was closed from O'Neal Avenue to Vinewood Lane in both directions. The area is on the southwest side of the city.

"Crews will be on scene for an extended period of time," police wrote on social media. "Please avoid the area."

We now know the call for service came to the police at about 2:18 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they said they found an SUV on its side in the backyard of a home along Taylor Lane.

Officers found four people inside the flipped vehicle, two of the people were dead including the driver. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment, police did not have an update on their condition.

At the time of publishing, police believe speed and alcohol were factors in this crash. An investigation is ongoing.





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.