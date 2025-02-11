Watch Now
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs Monday night

A deadly crash was under investigation Monday in the Old Colorado City area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly crash in the Old Colorado City area Monday night.

Police are reporting they were called to the intersection of 21st Street and Uintah Street just before 10 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

"Upon arrival officers determined that [an eastbound] vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple [trees] and a building before coming to rest," police wrote in their online blotter. "The driver of the vehicle was ejected and determined to be deceased on scene."

Investigators believe speed was a factor.

The driver had not been publicly identified the last time this article was updated. The crash was cleared by 3 a.m. on Tuesday.



