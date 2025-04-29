Deadline to apply for utility assistance (LEAP) in Colorado is Wednesday

DENVER (KOAA) — Tens of thousands of Coloradans get help with their utility bills in the winter thanks to a federally funded program.

Wednesday marks the last day to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). The program helps pay a portion of your home heating bill as long as you meet the requirements.

Click here for more information to see if you're qualified and to apply. If your income is up to 60% of the state median income level, you may qualify for heating assistance through LEAP.

“The choice between heating or eating is real for too many in our communities,” says Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “LEAP-eligible families can get up to $1,000 in energy assistance depending on the type of heating fuel, household income and other factors. We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for LEAP to apply by the April 30 deadline.”

LEAP recipients may also be eligible to receive furnace repair and replacement in heat-related emergencies and weatherization services pending the results of a home energy audit.

You can use the table below to see if you qualify.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income

1 $3,382 2 $4,423 3 $5,464 4 $6,505 5 $7,545 6 $8,586 7 $8,781 8 $8,977 Each Additional Person $195





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.