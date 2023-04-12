Deadline near for 30th Street rebuild along Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The deadline is fast approaching for the completion of the 30th Street rebuild along Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs.

“Really exciting to have full access to the park once again, to hopefully make it not only easier for people to access the park and all the new things that we have going on here but also safer,” said Malcolm Campbell with Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

Work on the stretch of road from the park entrance north was completed at the end of last summer.

The stretch to the south has been closed since then with the goal of completion by the end of May 2023.

There are a series of new retaining walls that were built through the winter.

Work to prep the road base has also been happening through the colder months.

It is all in preparation for the spring warm-up when crews can start paving.

To meet the goal of Memorial Day they have about a six-week window for paving work.

The contract does stipulate that snow and rain could delay completion.

Guests have been finding the Garden of the Visitors Center from one direction or the other.

t will be better when access from both directions returns.

“Once both ends are open, it's going to be extremely easy for people to just come into the park, enjoy a great day,” said Campbell.

Before Memorial Day would be the better scenario.

“That's summertime window is prime for us,” said Campbell, “That's when we have our most visitation. That's when we have the most visibility.”

The Visitor Center has also been doing some updating over the winter to enhance the experience for people coming to the park.

“Check out a lot of the new things that we have going on our new restaurants up and running. And we're really excited about that.”

The work also includes an already completed roundabout to help with the flow of traffic in and out of the park and a new pedestrian underpass giving visitors to access trails without needing to cross roads.

