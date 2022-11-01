Deadline for mailing ballots passes--drop them off in person

EL PASO COUNTY — The final week leading up to the 2022 election has arrived.

In El Paso Count a lot of voters have already returned ballots.

“So far, we have about 21%,” said El Paso County Clerk & Recorder, Chuck Broerman.

Based on data from pervious election years another two thirds of ballots will likely come in over the next week.

“Being at 60% by election night,” said Broerman.

It is important voters understand they can no longer send their ballot in the mail.

Because mail in Southern Colorado goes to Denver for processing it may not get back within a week.

Broerman explained, “The law in Colorado, it has to be in our physical hands at 7pm on election night. So don't think ye can beat it by throwing it in the mailbox and be postmarked, it has to be actually in our hand by 7pm on Tuesday, November 8.”

If you need to find a location to turn-in your ballot check with the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in your county. Most have locations listed on-line.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.