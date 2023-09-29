Day three of witness testimony heard in the trial of Joshua Johnson

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Friday, The trial of Joshua Johnson continued with day three of witness testimony.

Yesterday the courtroom heard testimony from various friends, coworkers, and Riley's mother, Courtenay Whitelaw.

Opening testimony began with defense attorney O'Riley continuing her cross-examination of Crystal Ishmael, the Shift Supervisor at Walgreens at the time of Riley's murder.

The defense explored the relationship between Ishmael and Johnson. According to Ishmael, Johnson was a figure she could speak to about personal and family issues as their relationship at work developed.

The defense focused on the events right before Riley's killing.

According to Ishmael, while taking the trash out she discovered a person by the dumpster she could not come close to identifying.

Even after Riley was in the break room, there were customers in the store and Ishmael was still working on pick-up orders and propane tank buying. Ishmael said she did not think to check the break room for her missing coworkers.

The defense circled back to the flashlights purchased by the defendant on Ishmael's Amazon Prime account. When asked if she bought them, Ishmael reiterated that Johnson bought them himself. When asked if she knew Johnson was buying them to see if his cats peed at home, Ishmael said she did not know what Johnson was buying them for and that she did not even know that he had cats in the first place.

The defense circled back to the relationship between Ishmael and the defendant, focusing in on the kiss between the two. Asking where it had occurred and if it was in her vehicle. According to Ishmael, the kiss occurred in the storage room.

In rebuttal, the prosecution questioned about the interaction between Ishmael and the mysterious individual behind the dumpster. Ishmael replied that the person had a deep, raspy, unrecognizable voice and the overwhelming smell of bleach emanated from the area.

The prosecution rested after questioning if Ishmael knew what bodily fluid the defendant wanted to identify with the UV flashlights he had purchased on her account. Ishmael said she had no clue what he would be using them for.

The jury had multiple questions for Ishmael after the morning recess.

The jury was curious about the relationship between Alan Wise and Ishmael, Ishmael said they were just friends and he would work on her vehicle from time to time. The jury was curious about the conversation between Johnson and Riley where Johnson said something along the lines of I know how you like it, Ishmael said she recommended Riley report that to upper management at the time.

This ended the testimony of Crystal Ishmael and she was released from court. The court was excused for a break around 10:30 a.m. following her testimony.

