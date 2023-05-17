Danny Butts wins Multiplying Good Jefferson Award winner for May

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

As the president of the Colorado Springs chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Denny has dedicated his time and effort to providing secure sleeping arrangements for children in our community.

Through his passion for helping others, Denny has positively impacted families across Colorado Springs, bringing comfort to those who need it most.

Denny and the SHP team are always looking for additional volunteers to help make a larger impact.

If you want to join their cause, join Denny and the team on July 22nd from 11 - 2 p.m. at Aspen Auto Clinic on Jet Stream Drive in Colorado Springs for a community-wide bed-building event!

