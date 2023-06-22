Danger: Hail in the overnight forecast for Pikes Peak Region

EL PASO COUNTY — Potentially destructive-sized hail is in the overnight forecast for the Pikes Peak region.

“If you get really high-intensity storms, a lot of updrafts and instability, which is what we expect tonight, those hailstones will bounce around in the clouds, they'll continue to grow until they're too heavy enough to stay in the cloud,” said News 5 Meteorologist, Alan Rose.

There could be hail over two inches in size.

It is the reason for taking precautions before it gets dark.

Back in 2018 an overnight hailstorm with stones as large as four inches hit Fountain, Colorado.

There was widespread damage to roofs, windows, siding, and cars.

Locals reported being jolted out of sleep as their homes were pounded.

A lot of those homes now have hail-resistant roofing.

The best protection for vehicles is getting them into a garage.

“Do everything you can to prevent having a claim because it is a headache,” said Rocky Mountain Insurance Association, Executive Director, Carole Walker, “You don't want to have to file a claim, you don't want to have damage to your car. So, get it in the garage overnight if you can, just to be on the safe side.”

Walker said it is a good idea to review home and car insurance policies this time of year because it is the start of severe weather season and hail is common.

____

