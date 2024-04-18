D11 investing $800,000 for 'Future Centers' at four more high schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Doherty High School Future Center has given students confidence about life after graduation.

"It definitely helped me narrow down my interests and what I like my future look like for me and that's really beneficial to me because before this, I had no idea, I was lost at sea," said one senior Max Hernandez.

Future Centers help students explore career, college or military options with counselors. They can also talk with industry leaders, college reps. and attend workshops about scholarships.

"My parents, they did not go to college so they didn't really know exactly how to do everything," said another senior Branea Pitre.

Doherty's assistant principal said more than 900 students received help at the center since it opened in late January.

"Our Doherty staff love students so much that I don't want them to walk away from Doherty without a plan," said Hillary Hienton.

With so much success at Doherty, D11 is investing $800,000 for future centers at Mitchell, Palmer, Coronado and Wasson High Schools next fall.

"When the other center opened, we were like oh I can't wait until it's our turn, this is so exciting," said Wasson's Odyssey principal Stacy Miller.

Wasson High School students will soon be able to prepare for graduation at any time during the school day.

"This just gives more individual time that is able to be afforded by current counselors, they are busy, hardworking individuals all the time," said Miller.

