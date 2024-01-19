D11 opens 'Future Center' to help more students know what they want to do after graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 opened a new program at Doherty High School on Thursday. It's called the 'Future Center,' and aims to better prepare students for after graduation.

"When students respond on their graduation survey that no I don’t have any plans after high school that was really alarming to us," said assistant principal Hillary Heinton.

15% of 2023 high school grads in D11 reported they 'weren't sure' or planned a gap year after graduation.

"We want to make sure that every single graduate that walks across the stage has a plan," said Heinton.

The new center aims to show students what internship, military, career or college opportunities are out there.

"There are people here that will help you and support you through anything and everything," said senior Jakirah Bowman.

She said the Future Center is helping her find and apply to college scholarships. "Because there's a lot of questions going into college even now."

Heinton played a big part in making this a reality.

"It warms my heart. It's providing opportunities to kids who don't have the support outside these walls and making sure that every student has access," said Heinton wiping away tears.

The 'Future Center' is open to all D11 families. The idea is to start the career exploration process early.

"By the time that they get to their 12th-grade year, they really know themselves and they're able to make those informed decisions [about their future]," said Heinton. "And not go down a path they just chose because their dad was a financial planner or their mom was a lobbyist."

Before the center, students had to make appointments with counselors. Now, they can walk in and get help at any time during the school day.

"When I seen it I was like, 'Oh my goodness, I can't wait to come in here and ask questions," said Bowman. "I know that it's going to help a lot of students."

The future center at Doherty is just the start. D11 plans to have one on every high school campus. Staff say centers are already in the works at Coronado and Wasson.

