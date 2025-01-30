Watch Now
D11 Board of Education hosting listening sessions for new Employee Handbook

MAYO DAVISON
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) Board of Education will be hosting four listening sessions to develop a new Employee Handbook.

This is following the board's decision to vote to eliminate the master agreement with a local teachers union, the Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) back in December 2024.

Future for D11 teachers up in the air, board votes to do away teacher's union agreement

Since cutting ties with the union, D11 has created the 'Employee Engagement Group' to meet once a month for a couple of hours to discuss and develop the handbook that is replacing the master agreement.

“We look forward to hearing from the community."

“Two board members will be at every session to hear concerns and answer questions. We also want to hear from the community about their ideas and concerns about D11 schools and student progress.”
Parth Melpakam, president of the board

All four sessions will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The dates and locations are listed below:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Mitchell High School in the library
  • Monday, Feb. 10 at Palmer High School in the lower library
  • Monday, Feb. 24 at Coronado High School in the library
  • Thursday, March 6 at Doherty High School location TBD

The D11 board had a work session to discuss the new handbook on January 15.

Covering Colorado

Talks on D-11 employee handbook start Wednesday after board cuts ties with union

Tony Keith

___



____

