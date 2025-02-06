D11 approves funding for necessary repairs on Jenkins Middle School Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jenkins Middle School is getting one step closer to having needed repairs done. Wednesday, Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) approved spending $750,000 on design work for the necessary repairs that were identified by the fire inspector last month.

WATCH: CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

D11 is expected to hire a constriction firm bu the end of the week. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) forced Jenkins to close last month after they found unsafe conditions at the school.

News5 Investigates CSFD inspection reports list out structural issues at Jenkins MS Alasyn Zimmerman

A timeline for when these repairs will happen is yet to be determined.

___





