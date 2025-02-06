Watch Now
D11 approves funding for necessary repairs on Jenkins Middle School Wednesday

Jenkins Middle School is closer to having repairs done. Wednesday, D11 approved spending $750,000 on design work for the necessary repairs that were identified by the fire inspector last month.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Jenkins Middle School is getting one step closer to having needed repairs done. Wednesday, Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) approved spending $750,000 on design work for the necessary repairs that were identified by the fire inspector last month.

D11 is expected to hire a constriction firm bu the end of the week. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) forced Jenkins to close last month after they found unsafe conditions at the school.

A timeline for when these repairs will happen is yet to be determined.

