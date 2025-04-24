D-11 budget discussions include cuts to central administration and more support for teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cuts are expected to come to District 11's central administration based on budget talks during Wednesday night's work session.

The Chief Resource Officer for D-11, Dr. Brandan Comfort, explained they were executing what the board's vision is for the district. In his presentation, the cuts are targeting staff and parts of the recurring budget tied to the central administration. Dr. Comfort added that this won't impact staff at the school level.

News5 reached out to a District 11 spokesperson for comment on who is already impacted or will be potentially impacted by these decisions, and the district responded with the "10% compensation package in D11." The district spokesperson did not respond to any questions about layoffs or potential layoffs. It isn't clear how many positions are impacted or could be impacted.

Dr. Comfort also noted that there will be jobs posted to the D-11 website in the coming days, but those aren't "new" jobs, but rather "reorganized" positions. The school budget for the next fiscal year needs to be finalized by June 30.

The statement from D-11 can be read below:

"For the third year in a row, District 11 is offering its largest compensation increases to teachers, while continuing to protect and strengthen the teams working directly with students. This reflects our core strategy: the number one way to increase student achievement is by ensuring access to high-quality instruction, and that requires meaningful investment in educators.

District 11 also continues, for the third consecutive year, to align and right-size departments across the district. This ongoing effort is designed to direct more resources into schools and classrooms, in line with the Board’s vision of putting students first and ensuring that students benefit directly from our budget priorities.

At a time when many districts across Colorado are grappling with state funding cuts and unbalanced budgets, District 11 is proud to offer teachers double-digit compensation increases—recognizing their essential role in the lives of our students and our community.

We invite all interested parties to tune in to the Board meeting or follow up with our office for more information about these strategic investments."

The following handout was shared with News5 from the district and was presented in Wednesday night's work session:

D-11 D-11 compensation package







Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.