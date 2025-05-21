Cyclists invited to join the 'Ride of Silence' in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Organizers of the Colorado Springs "Ride of Silence" believe close to 100 cyclists will join them Wednesday night to honor those who have been injured or killed on roadways while riding a bike.

The global event has been growing for more than two decades, as more than 40 states and 14 countries took part in the 2024 ride. On top of honoring those killed and injured, those taking part want to raise awareness that cyclists have a legal right to be on the road.

RIDE OF SILENCE IN COLORADO SPRINGS MAY 21:

WHERE: Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

WHEN: 7 p.m., May 21

WHY: To honor cyclists injured and killed while raising awareness

WHO: Any. member of the public is invited, but you must wear a helmet and sign a waiver. Hosted by the Colorado Springs Cycling Club and the City of Colorado Springs

WHAT: 9-mile ride that starts and ends at City Hall, speed between 8-12 mph with a police escort. No words will be spoken during the ride.

"It's a challenge for all of us that like bicycles and like to ride for either recreation or transportation," Allen Beauchamp the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) explained. "Our roadways have become kind of frighteningly dangerous on many different fronts."

Beauchamp is a longtime member of the Colorado Springs Cycling Club, which is hosting the event alongside the city, and a previous president. All members of the public are invited to join the nine-mile journey where no words will be spoken. Helmets are required along with signing a waiver. The ride is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the speed is expected to be between 8 and 12 mph with a police escort.

"It brings us all together, and you'll see people from all different walks of life, all different types of cycling," Beauchamp said of the event. "You'll have the recreational cyclists, you'll have some racers, you'll have some mountain bikers, you'll have some people that only ride just for pure practical considerations. You know... it's their vehicle, if you will. They all get to come together in solidarity and represent all of those cycling interests as we ride around town. I was part of last year's ride, and I honor the Colorado Springs Cycling Club for taking this on."

According todata from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), more than a dozen cyclists have died on Colorado roads each year since 2015:

2015: 14 deaths

2016: 16 deaths

2017: 16 deaths (3 in Colorado Springs)

2018: 22 deaths (4 in Colorado Springs)

2019: 20 deaths (3 in Colorado Springs)

2020: 15 deaths (3 in Colorado Springs)

2021: 15 deaths (3 in Colorado Springs)

2022: 15 deaths (2 in Colorado Springs)

2023: 20 deaths (2 in Colorado Springs)

2024: 14 deaths (1 in Colorado Springs)

2025: 3 deaths (as of May 21)

About two dozen cyclists took part in the 2024 Ride of Silence in Colorado Springs, it was a rainy night but that didn't deter the group from riding to raise awareness.

"When people look up and they just see this procession going by... It's a powerful testament to vulnerable roadway users and how we have our place on the roadway," Beauchamp added. "You know... we love trails. I work for the Trails and Open Space Coalition. We absolutely love our urban trails, but our urban trails don't take us everywhere we need to go."

Beauchap pointed out it is a joint responsibility for cyclists and motorists to follow the rules of the road, stating that both the Colorado Springs Cycling Club and Bike Colorado Springs do a great job of educating.

A Ride of Silence is also being held in Fort Collins, and is expected to be 10 miles. Click here for more details on that event.

You can click here to read the "Rules of the Road" when it comes to cyclists from CDOT.

CDOT considers cyclists and pedestrians vulnerable road users, or VRUs. You can read more VRU safety laws below:

Pedestrian Laws:



It’s illegal to cross in the middle of a block between two signalized intersections.

Pedestrians must adhere to pedestrian-specific traffic signals and signs.

If sidewalks aren’t present, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

Bicycle Laws:



Bicyclists have the same rights as passenger vehicles, including the right to use the road.

If riding on a sidewalk, pedestrian path or crosswalk, bicyclists must yield to pedestrians and audibly tell them they are passing.

Bicyclists must ride as far to the right as possible when passed by a motor vehicle.

Driver Laws:



Drivers must yield to pedestrians in all marked crosswalks and at intersections, even if there’s no marked crosswalk.

Drivers may not pass a bicyclist in the same lane if there’s oncoming traffic, unless they give:

At least half the road to the oncoming vehicle, and

At least three feet of space between the vehicle (including mirrors) and the bicyclist.

Drivers must drive sober, without distractions and obey speed limits.





Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday What began as reports of a family disturbance in Monument, became a much scarier situation as five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital after an explosion on Saturday night. Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.