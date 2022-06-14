Cyclist dies after running out of water during heat wave

GRAND JUNCTION — Authorities say a 52-year-old man ran out of water and died while mountain biking in intense heat in western Colorado.

Mesa County sheriff’s officials say three other cyclists called 911 after finding the Colorado Springs man alone on mile 28 of the 32-mile Palisade Plunge trail near Grand Junction on Saturday evening.

That group of cyclists had also run out of water and were treated for dehydration.

Temperatures reached a record 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Grand Junction on Saturday. Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

