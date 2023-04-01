Custer County resident charged with 4th degree arson after dumping ashes

CUSTER COUNTY, Colorado — A person has been charged with 4th degree arson after dumping ashes from their fireplace, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

A small wildfire broke out around 11 a.m. near Custer County Rd. 182, north of Westcliffe.

While Custer County is not currently under a fire ban, the sheriff's office reminds you that you can evacuate anytime if you feel that you and your family are at risk.

For more information on wildfire safety, visit the Red Cross Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.