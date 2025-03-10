Curbside chats: Colorado Springs to announce action plan for parking and curb management

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — In March, Colorado Springs Public Works is expected to release an "action plan" regarding its Parking and Curb Management Plan. The project's webpage says it welcomes public feedback.

According to shoppers, pedestrians, and storefront owners in Old Colorado City, there was a consensus on Sunday: more parking spots are desired.

“Especially on the weekends, you’re really hoping to find a spot and it’s really rare," said Pedestrian Emma Meadows.

Meadows said the busy Sunday bustle along Colorado Avenue made both finding an open spot and walking her dog a challenge.

“It’s very tight. Often times you have to pull off to the side," Meadows said.

The webpage for the city's Parking and Curb Management Plan reads how the plan is "meant to balance competing needs and create space for everyone."

According to pedestrian Qodi Chacom, he does not go to Old Colorado City as much as he used to due to parking troubles. He said downtown is a similar issue.

“I used to frequent it a lot more, but one of the things that deterred me was the parking," Chacom said. “Downtown is definitely the other spot. If, if it's not too hard to park, it's too expensive.”

According to Circa co-owner Peri Bolts, one of Colorado Ave's many stores, it’s not just a challenge for pedestrians to find parking.

Bolts said parking for employees is a few hundred bucks a month, and for those who don’t get a pass, they have to park blocks away and walk.

“We can park along Pikes Peak for free," Bolts said. “Otherwise, we do pay monthly for having a pass to be in the lot behind the block. It's $50 per car per month, maybe even $60."

Bolts said it's a cost they are willing to pay to help out workers, and gave out one potential solution: for more parking to open up, it may take some creativity.

“A parking garage would be great, even if it was something creative, like rooftop parking or like, let's go up instead of out."

