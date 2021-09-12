Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSU Pueblo student-athlete dies in traffic collision

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Chapman
CSU Pueblo Athletics now allowing spectators at games, other venues follow
CSU Pueblo Athletics now allowing spectators at games, other venues follow
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 20:31:01-04

Colorado State University of Pueblo Athletics announced on their Twitter account that student-athlete Jillian Abrian passed away Sunday.

Abriam was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday, September 11 with two other CSU Pueblo students.

One student was treated for injuries and released, the other remains in critical condition.

Abriam was from Orange County, California and in her third year at CSU Pueblo pursuing a degree in Business Administration. She was also a member of the Women's Swimming and Diving team.

If you are in need of access to counseling services, the CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available for students and employees both on-site and online.

The CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 719-549-2838.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards