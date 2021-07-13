Watch
CSU Pueblo recognized nationally for COVID response

Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 12, 2021
PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo is being recognized nationally for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university received the Excellence and Innovation Award from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

The university said some of the reasons it got the award was having a COVID testing site on campus, as well as having coronavirus monitors at each building.

"We've worked hard to do this well, to do this right, and we've done that and it feels great to have a national organization recognize us as a best practice," Dr. Timothy Mottet CSU Pueblo President said.

The university will require vaccines for all students and staff for fall 2021.

