CU and CSU announce vaccine requirements for Fall 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday, both Colorado University and Colorado State University announced they will require vaccines for the Fall 2021 semester at all of their campuses.

Both school systems will require vaccines for faculty, staff, and students.

A condition of the requirement is full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CSU said in its announcement.

CU said further information will be provided by individual campuses and system administration "in the near future." CSU said further details will be forthcoming from each campus following the May 6 meeting of the Board of Governors.

Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Fort Lewis College in Durango, and the University of Denver have already announced plans to require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming fall semester.

UCCS is encouraging its students to receive the vaccine but has no made indication at this time that vaccines will be mandated.

