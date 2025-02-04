CSU Pueblo president resigns, Board asks former superintendent to serve as interim

PUEBLO — The Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System accepted the immediate resignation of CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez.

According to Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, the resignation follows an independent investigation where Valdez was found in violation of university policy.

CSU Pueblo says although Valdez disagreed with the result of the investigation, he recognized it caused the Board of Governors and CSU System to lose confidence in him.

The Board of Governors has asked the former superintendent of Aurora Public Schools, Rico Munn, to serve as interim president. Munn was the past chair for the Board and was also the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“Rico Munn brings deep knowledge of higher education and education as a whole and knows the mission and role of CSU Pueblo well. We are confident in his ability to help steer the campus forward during this interim period, with the support of the university’s excellent Cabinet-level leadership team,” said Board Chair John Fischer.

Fischer also mentioned the focus is to ensure solid leadership at CSU Pueblo.

“The CSU System Board of Governors, the CSU System Chancellor and System leadership team are – and will continue to be – invested in the success of CSU Pueblo and will maintain support of CSU Pueblo administrators, faculty, staff and students,” said Fischer.

CSU Pueblo says they will announce the next steps at a later date.

