CSU Pueblo joins partnership to offer scholarship for dreamer students

PUEBLO — Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) is joining other colleges across the country to offer scholarships to students known as "dreamers" who are undocumented migrant students.

The university is partnering with "TheDream.US" to offer scholarships worth up to $8,250 a year. Students can use the money to pay for tuition and fees. Students can also get up to a $1,500 stipend to offset the costs of books and other expenses.

"CSU Pueblo is in the business of providing life-changing opportunities to students here," Lee Saunders, Executive Director of Admissions for CSU Pueblo said, "most jobs in Colorado require a bachelor's degree and w are trying to open those opportunities for more people in Colorado.

In order to apply, undocumented students have to have come to the U.S. before age 16 and have lived in the country for five consecutive years.

The deadline for students to apply is February 28th. Students who meet the criteria can apply for the scholarship here.

