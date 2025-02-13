PUEBLO — Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo has launched a new phone app to improve safety on campus. The app is called "Pack Protect" and it went live Wednesday, February 12.

It offers different safety features like a blue light icon, which users can tap to alert first responders to their location if there is an emergency.

There's also a feature called Friend Walk, which allows people to track your location if you permit them.

Users can also find the university's emergency plans for different scenarios.

The app is free to anyone. You can find the app in the App Store and Google Play.





