CSU Pueblo getting students ready to meet cybersecurity demand

PUEBLO — Cybersecurity is expected to be one of the fastest growing industries in the United States, and Pueblo is getting students ready to meet the demand.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting at least 17,000 cybersecurity related job openings each year through 2033.

CSU Pueblo is home to one of the best cybersecurity programs in the nation based on rankings from the National Cyber League. It has also been named a Center for Academic Excellence by the National Security Agency.

"Our courses, first off our rigorous, we have very rigorous hands on labs," said Dr. Roberto Mejias at CSU Pueblo. "We partner with (the) NSA, FBI, CIA and Secret Service, and say, 'Hey, what kind of threats are out there? What do you want our students to start learning?'"

CSU Pueblo says at least 40 students go through their cybersecurity program each year.

