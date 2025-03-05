CSU Pueblo and library district start the 'Digital Navigator' program

PUEBLO — Technology changes all the time and sometimes, it may feel hard to keep up. Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo and the Pueblo Library District have started a 'Digital Navigator' program.

People can team up with experts to receive free help for their hardware and software questions.

"We are able to pair them one on one (help) instead of behind a desk," said Nick Potter with the Pueblo City-County Library District. "We are able to setup an appointment, somebody can sit down, take a concerted amount of time with them and help them through whatever problem or issue they may have... and leave empowered."

A federal grant is paying for the program. CSU Pueblo will use the $2 million to buy up-to-date equipment, which includes the following:



laptops

3D printers

different cameras

To learn more about the Digital Navigators program, visit the Pueblo City-County Library District's website. To learn more about the federal grant, visit CSU Pueblo's website.

