CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.

On Sept. 22, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department Divisional Detectives and Patrol Officers partnered with retailers to arrest shoplifters in multiple shoplifting hotspots. Law Enforcement has identified that retail theft has been tied to drug use, and in some cases, Fentanyl.

Below is a list of officer activities during the deployment:



8 individuals were arrested

4 felony warrants were cleared

5 misdemeanor warrants were issued

2 outstanding citations were served

2 of the 8 arrests that were made were for new felony level charges, and for possession of Fentanyl.

Below are the names of these individuals and their charges:



Ryan Hensler, 33, Colorado Springs

New charges - Introducing Contraband in the First Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders, and Theft Had a stolen handgun in his possession when he was arrested

Jonathan Tankersley, 23, Colorado Springs

New Charges - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Theft



The purpose of this partnership was to identify in-progress shoplifts, and law enforcement addresses the shoplifters as needed.

_____

