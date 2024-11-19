CSPD teaming up with Toys for Tots to help kids and teenagers in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local law enforcement is making sure families are not left without holiday gifts this year. For the 36th year, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is teaming up with Toys for Tots to help kids and teenagers in need.

CSPD is accepting new, unwrapped toys.

People who want to donate will find donation boxes at each of the police substations and the operations center. Those locations are listed below:



Gold Hill Substation: 955 West Moreno Avenue

Sand Creek Substation: 950 Academy Park Loop

Stetson Hills Substation: 4110 Tutt Boulevard

Falcon Substation: 7850 Goddard Street

Police Operations Center: 705 South Nevada Avenue

Donation collections will end on December 16 to make sure officers have enough time to deliver gifts.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.