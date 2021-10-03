CSPD requesting public's assistance in locating missing, at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 32-year-old Rachael Luff.

Luff left her family’s residence on 800 block of Dawn Break Loop before 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning likely on foot.

She is considered at-risk because of several medical diagnoses including an intellectual or developmental delay. She also requires the use of prescription medication that she does not have with her.

Ms. Luff is described as a White female standing at about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 140 pounds, with curly light brown hair, and hazel eyes.

It is unknown what Ms. Luff is wearing but CSPD reports she may be attempting to hide her identity by covering her face.

At this point, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with knowledge of Ms. Luff's whereabouts is asked to contact the CSPD communications center at 719-444-7000.