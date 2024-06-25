CSPD looking for volunteers to help provide support to victims of crime

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for volunteers to help provide support to victims of crime.

It's for CSPD's Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU).

Volunteers will help the unit's staff provide services to victim's they work with. Those services include the following:



referrals to community resources

support during the investigative process

education on how the criminal justice system works

Applications to volunteer will close on July 19. If selected, volunteers will need to take part in a 40 hour training academy.

If you have any questions about the VAU, you can call VAU Volunteer Coordinator Jacob Moya at (719)444-7529.

To fill out an application, click here. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph before enrolling in the training academy.

___





'Corrupt officials,' claimed within Pueblo city council, ethical complaints filed Former Pueblo City council member, Chris Nicoll, filed two ethical complaints against current members Friday. Nicoll accuses Dennis Flores and Regina Maestri was unjust during the 'at-large seat selection process.' Pueblo city councilmembers under fire due to ethics complaints

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.