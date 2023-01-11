Watch Now
CSPD K9 Zev receives new body armor in a generous donation

Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 11, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — This furry member of the Colorado Springs Police Department is a little more protected after K9 Zev has now received brand-new body armor.

K9 Zev will now go on duty with a bullet and stab protective vest to add a little more protection in dangerous situations. Zev's vest is embroidered with "In honor of K9 Broc".

The protective vest was donated by the group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Since its inception in 2009, the charity has been providing law enforcement across the United States with protective armor vests for K9s in their departments.

Each vest is custom-made and fitted for each K9, and it costs roughly $960 to sponsor a vest for a K9. Vested Interest in K9s has provided 4,845 vests to K9s in each state across the country since they began their mission.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s and donations.
