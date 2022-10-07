Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 Zev to get protective body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS — A very good doggo and Police K9 Zev will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interests in K9s Inc.

K9 Zev is the third canine working with handler Officer Brian Kelly with the CSPD’s Patrol Canine Unit since August 2006. His vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In honor of K9 Broc" and delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The body armor is custom fitted, NIJ certified, made in the United States, and offers potentially lifesaving protection for four-legged K9 officers like Zev.

They also offer a 5-year warranty and replace the vests for K9s. They have been working with Colorado Springs Police Department for over 10 years vesting a number of K9 unit dogs throughout the years.

Vested Interests in K9s, Inc was started in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistants to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The company has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states, donations made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 but can be donated for $960 donation which is tax-deductible.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.

