CSPD investigating shooting that hospitalized 2 people

Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 3600 block of Citadel Drive N.
Officials reporter two individuals have been transported to a local hospital.
September 9, 2021
CSPD is actively investigating a shooting call for service in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. N. Two individuals have been transported to a local hospital. The scene has not yet been secured, please avoid the area. Additional updates will be released when available.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
