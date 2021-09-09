CSPD investigating shooting that hospitalized 2 people

Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 3600 block of Citadel Drive N.

Officials reporter two individuals have been transported to a local hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.