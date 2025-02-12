CSPD identifies person who was killed in a shooting on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the person who was shot and killed on Saturday, February 8 as a minor.

Two days after the shooting, he was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as a 16-year-old boy. Following Riley's Law, CSPD will not be releasing any additional information about him.

The second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital on Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries, but his current status is unknown.

CSPD reports that this is the ninth homicide of 2025, and at this time last year, there was only one.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

BACKGROUND:

At approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near the 3700 block of El Morro Road.

According to police, a driver and their passenger were shot in their car by an unknown person.

After being shot, the driver drove to an area near 2700 Granada Drive.

The passenger died on the scene from their injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital with what police later described as non-life threatening injuries.

The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation and says there are no suspects at this time.





