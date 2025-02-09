CSPD responds to shooting that killed one person and injured another Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near the 3700 block of El Morro Road.

According to police, a driver and their passenger were shot in their car by an unknown person.

After being shot, the driver drove to an area near 2700 Granada Drive.

The passenger died on the scene from their injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver's current status is unknown.

The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation and says there are no suspects at this time.





