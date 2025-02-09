CSPD responds to shooting that killed one person and injured another Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near the 3700 block of El Morro Road.
According to police, a driver and their passenger were shot in their car by an unknown person.
After being shot, the driver drove to an area near 2700 Granada Drive.
The passenger died on the scene from their injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver's current status is unknown.
The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation and says there are no suspects at this time.
Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday
The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.