Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD hosting K9 March Madness, how to vote for your favorites

CSPD's K9 March Madness. The friendly but very competitive tournament has been going on for years. The department puts together a bracket each year featuring their K9s.
K9 Kai
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's that time of year again for the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD's) K9 March Madness!

Kylo and his handler, Jason Falette, have won the last three years.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez got his own pup to join him in picking the winners.

"Because I absolutely love March Madness," said Chief Vasquez. "I love that we do this every year... not to mention the hard work that they (the handlers) do, but their dogs."

To participate in the K9 March Madness, visit CSPD's Facebook Page. CSPD will post matchups on their page. All you have to do is like the photo of the dog you want to advance.

___



Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community