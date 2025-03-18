CSPD hosting K9 March Madness, how to vote for your favorites

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's that time of year again for the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD's) K9 March Madness!

Kylo and his handler, Jason Falette, have won the last three years.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez got his own pup to join him in picking the winners.

"Because I absolutely love March Madness," said Chief Vasquez. "I love that we do this every year... not to mention the hard work that they (the handlers) do, but their dogs."

To participate in the K9 March Madness, visit CSPD's Facebook Page. CSPD will post matchups on their page. All you have to do is like the photo of the dog you want to advance.

