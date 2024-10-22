CSPD asking for information after a motorcycle crash sent a man to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hoping someone has video of a motorcycle wreck that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in business a parking lot in the 300 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near Vickers Drive.

When officers got there, they saw a large group of people riding motorcycles in the parking lot possibly involved in some sort of exhibition event. Police say the man who was hurt has life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

