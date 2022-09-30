CSPD and EPSO joint task force arrests 12 child sexual predators

EL PASO COUNTY — The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office joint Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 12 child sexual predators today.

The task force, along with Homeland Security Investigations completed a summer long effort in identifying these individuals, who all live in El Paso County.

Below is a list of the 12 subjects who were arrested by the ICAC:



William Clancy, 40-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Brian George, 29-years-old, Colorado Springs

Stephen Greisen, 68-year-old male, Monument

Kevin Le, 23-year-old male, Fort Carson

George Mattorano, 52-year-old male, Black Forest

Christopher Murphey, 28-years-old, Colorado Springs

Albert Rodriguez, 27-year-old male, El Paso County

Michael Veil, 38-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Christopher Rowand, 44-year-old male, Guadalupe, TX

Thomas Segel, 55-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Benjamin Snell, 61-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Timothy Tischler, 69-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Below is a list of the charges that these individuals are now facing:



Internet Luring of a Child

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Stalking

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

CSPD is the lead agency of the ICAC, which has approximately 98 law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado.

