CSPD and EPSO joint task force arrests 12 child sexual predators

EL PASO COUNTY — The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office joint Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 12 child sexual predators today.
The task force, along with Homeland Security Investigations completed a summer long effort in identifying these individuals, who all live in El Paso County.
Below is a list of the 12 subjects who were arrested by the ICAC:
- William Clancy, 40-year-old male, Colorado Springs
- Brian George, 29-years-old, Colorado Springs
- Stephen Greisen, 68-year-old male, Monument
- Kevin Le, 23-year-old male, Fort Carson
- George Mattorano, 52-year-old male, Black Forest
- Christopher Murphey, 28-years-old, Colorado Springs
- Albert Rodriguez, 27-year-old male, El Paso County
- Michael Veil, 38-year-old male, Colorado Springs
- Christopher Rowand, 44-year-old male, Guadalupe, TX
- Thomas Segel, 55-year-old male, Colorado Springs
- Benjamin Snell, 61-year-old male, Colorado Springs
- Timothy Tischler, 69-year-old male, Colorado Springs
Below is a list of the charges that these individuals are now facing:
- Internet Luring of a Child
- Sexual Exploitation of a Child
- Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child
- Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Stalking
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
CSPD is the lead agency of the ICAC, which has approximately 98 law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado.
